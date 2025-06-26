Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Brighton snap up Treaty Utd keeper Dike

Brighton have announced the signing of Treaty United goalkeeper Michael Dike.

Dike, 18, has signed an initial two-year deal with the Seagulls.

Brighton U21 coach Shannon Ruth told the club's website: “Michael joins us as an Irish youth international and gained some good experience last year with Treaty.

“We believe he is a goalkeeper with a really positive profile and a lot of potential. We look forward to working with him and helping him continue his development.”

Dike won a first cap with the Republic of Ireland U19 team in March.

 

