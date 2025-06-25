Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca confirms Paez will join Chelsea's CWC squad ahead of ES Tunis clash
Man United in 'advanced talks' to bring fan favourite back to the club
Mason Mount makes Man United transfer decision
Real Madrid set £77M price tag for Rodrygo as Arsenal deal draws closer

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Lallana announces retirement

Paul Vegas
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Lallana announces retirement
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Lallana announces retirementSouthampton/X.com
Former Liverpool and Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana has announced his retirement.

Lallana spent last season with formative club Southampton, where he made 283 appearances and scored 60 goals during two spells with the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The England international also played for Liverpool and Brighton over a 19-year professional career.

Lallana made 178 appearances and scored 22 goals in six years at Liverpool, while with Brighton he played two years, making 104 appearances.

Re-signing for Southampton last summer, Lallana was part of the coaching staff under caretaker manager Simon Rusk towards the end of the season.

 

Lallana's retirement announcement
Lallana's retirement announcementAdam Lallana/Instagram
Mentions
Premier LeagueLallana AdamLiverpoolBrightonSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brighton willing to splash out for Liverpool attacker Elliott
BREAKDOWN: How Wirtz's record fee will be paid by Liverpool
Carsley unveils England U21 squad as major names pull out