Ex-Liverpool midfielder Lallana announces retirement

Former Liverpool and Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana has announced his retirement.

Lallana spent last season with formative club Southampton, where he made 283 appearances and scored 60 goals during two spells with the club.

The England international also played for Liverpool and Brighton over a 19-year professional career.

Lallana made 178 appearances and scored 22 goals in six years at Liverpool, while with Brighton he played two years, making 104 appearances.

Re-signing for Southampton last summer, Lallana was part of the coaching staff under caretaker manager Simon Rusk towards the end of the season.