Leeds reject huge Brighton offer for Rutter

Leeds United are said to have turned down a proposal from Brighton for Georginio Rutter.

The Premier League side put in a bid of £30million to secure the signature of the talented striker.

Per The Mirror, Leeds are no longer desperate to sell players, as they cashed in on homegrown star Archie Gray.

There is also a suggestion that Crysencio Summerville will request to leave, which would raise even more funds.

Rutter, who is 22, scored eight goals and provided 15 assists as Leeds narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is more likely to exit the club, as he has rejected the offer of a new contract.