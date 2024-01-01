Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
Chelsea offer Disasi to Newcastle
The Bomb Squad? How Chelsea are becoming less and less a proper football club by the day
DONE DEAL: Chelsea close signing of Man Utd winger Sancho

DONE DEAL: Brighton defender Offiah moves to Blackpool

DONE DEAL: Brighton defender Offiah moves to Blackpool
DONE DEAL: Brighton defender Offiah moves to Blackpool
DONE DEAL: Brighton defender Offiah moves to BlackpoolTribalfootball
Brighton defender Odel Offiah has joined League One club Blackpool.

Offiah moves  on loan for the rest of the season with the Seasiders.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brighton  boss Fabian Hurzeler said, “Odel has had some Premier League experience, and this is an opportunity for him to play regularly and continue his development at a good level.

“We wish him every success and our pathway development manager Gordon Greer will keep an eye on his progress.”

Offiah made his full Premier League debut for Brighton in April.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLeague OneOffiah OdelugaBrightonBlackpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Birmingham moving for Brighton midfielder Leonard
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
DONE DEAL: Northampton sign Brighton playmaker on season long loan