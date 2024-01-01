DONE DEAL: Brighton defender Offiah moves to Blackpool

Brighton defender Odel Offiah has joined League One club Blackpool.

Offiah moves on loan for the rest of the season with the Seasiders.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said, “Odel has had some Premier League experience, and this is an opportunity for him to play regularly and continue his development at a good level.

“We wish him every success and our pathway development manager Gordon Greer will keep an eye on his progress.”

Offiah made his full Premier League debut for Brighton in April.