DONE DEAL: Brighton announce signing Daejeon Hana Citizen winger Yoon

Brighton have signed Yoon Doyoung from Daejeon Hana Citizen in South Korea.

Yoon, 18, will remain with Daejeon until the end of June before he moves to England.

Advertisement Advertisement

With Daejeon, the winger has made three assists and scored once in 22 league appearances

He has signed a deal to 2030 and Brighton say he is likely to be loaned out for next season.

Technical director David Weir said, “Yoon is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in Asia and we’re very pleased he’s chosen to become a Brighton & Hove Albion player.

“We will be watching closely as he continues his development in the South Korean League through until the summer, and then look to find a suitable loan for him next season.”