DONE DEAL: Brentford goalkeeper Winterbottom joins AFC Fylde

Brentford goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom has joined AFC Fylde on a season-long loan.

Winterbottom makes the move after earning a promotion to the Brentford senior squad from their B team.

Advertisement Advertisement

He moves to the Bees three years ago from Liverpool.

Last season, Winterbottom was loaned to National League South outfit Welling United.

He will now spent the campaign in the National League with Fylde.