DONE DEAL: Brentford close signing of Gremio whiz Nunes

Brentford have secured a deal for 18-year-old Brazilian winger Gustavo Nunes from Gremio.
The teenager has put pen to paper on a six year contract with the Bees.
There is even an option for Brentford to increase the contract length by a further two years.
"We have fought with other clubs (to sign him)," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank.
"He needs time to settle, but this is a very exciting signing. He is direct and he can create."
Frank’s side will next feature in the Premier League on Saturday against Southampton.