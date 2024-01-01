Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Brentford close signing of Gremio whiz Nunes
Brentford have secured a deal for 18-year-old Brazilian winger Gustavo Nunes from Gremio.

The teenager has put pen to paper on a six year contract with the Bees.

There is even an option for Brentford to increase the contract length by a further two years.

"We have fought with other clubs (to sign him)," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

"He needs time to settle, but this is a very exciting signing. He is direct and he can create."

Frank’s side will next feature in the Premier League on Saturday against Southampton.

