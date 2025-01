Bournemouth to win race for Lanus wing-back Soler

Bournemouth are winning the race for Lanus wing-back Julio Soler.

Soler has been linked with major clubs across Europe this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Sky Sports says the defender was flying to England yesterday to sign with the Cherries.

The 19 year-old is moving to Bournemouth for a mooted £14m.

Soler will sign a deal to 2029 once he passes a medical in Dorset.