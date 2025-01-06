Bournemouth wrapping up deal for Lanus fullback Soler

Bournemouth are closing in on the signing of defender Julio Soler from Argentine club Lanus.

The Premier League side are riding high in the table this season and want to strengthen their position.

The Cherries will be bringing in the 19-year-old, per the BBC, for a fee of £6.6 million.

Bournemouth are hoping that they can get the deal over the line in the next few days.

While he may be seen as one for the future, Soler was commanding interest from a lot of other teams.

The Paraguay-born left-back is expected in the UK in the next days to close out the deal.