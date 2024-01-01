Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Chelsea seek to sell TEN players and raise £200M-plus
Chelsea demand Gallagher return from Atletico Madrid
Chelsea submit bid for Atletico Madrid playmaker

DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign Barcelona fullback Araujo

DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign Barcelona fullback Araujo
DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign Barcelona fullback Araujo
DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign Barcelona fullback AraujoAction Plus
Bournemouth have signed Barcelona fullback Julian Araujo.

The Mexico international has signed a five-year contract and moves to Dean Court for a fee of £10m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Julian is someone who we have tracked for a while now and we're delighted to bring him to Bournemouth," said chief executive Neill Blake.

"He’s a young player with high potential and we’re pleased to have beaten lots of competition for his signature.

"We believe we have all the tools here for Julian to build on the quality he already has and we really look forward to welcoming him to Vitality Stadium."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAraujo JulianBournemouthBarcelonaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona eyeing Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka
Bournemouth in advanced talks for Barcelona fullback Araujo
Bournemouth boss Iraola confirms Araujo deal close