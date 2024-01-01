DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign Barcelona fullback Araujo

Bournemouth have signed Barcelona fullback Julian Araujo.

The Mexico international has signed a five-year contract and moves to Dean Court for a fee of £10m.

"Julian is someone who we have tracked for a while now and we're delighted to bring him to Bournemouth," said chief executive Neill Blake.

"He’s a young player with high potential and we’re pleased to have beaten lots of competition for his signature.

"We believe we have all the tools here for Julian to build on the quality he already has and we really look forward to welcoming him to Vitality Stadium."