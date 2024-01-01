DONE DEAL: Bournemouth close signing of Porto striker Evanilson

Bournemouth have closed the signing of Porto striker Evanilson.

The Brazilian moves to Dean Court for a fee of £40.2m - club record for Bournemouth.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "Evanilson is a hugely sought-after striker and for us to bring him to the club in a record-breaking deal shows our ambition and intent.

"Having scored 25 goals last season, including goals in the Champions League, we feel that his experience and ability despite only being 24 will help us to match our ambitions moving forward.

"It's well known that we were keen on bringing a striker to the football club and for us to complete this deal so quickly is a testament to our recruitment team."

Evanilson will take the No9 shirt vacated by new Tottenham signing Dominic Solanke.