Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal's plan to sell Gabriel Jesus ends as deals for Gyokeres and Sesko collapse
Man Utd boss Amorim calls out four players after victory over Southampton
Man City request Eintracht Frankfurt leave Marmoush out of BVB clash, but...
Man Utd urged to seek Rashford swap in AC Milan talks

DONE DEAL: Bournemouth Chelsea prospect Silcott-Duberry

Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth announce Silcott-Duberry as their first signing in the January transfer window
Bournemouth announce Silcott-Duberry as their first signing in the January transfer windowAction Plus
Premier League side Bournemouth have completed a transfer deal this week.

The Cherries have moved to announce the signing of winger Zain Silcott-Duberry.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 19-year-old has come through the Chelsea academy, but will now be plying his trade for Bournemouth.

Silcott-Duberry told afcb.co.uk: “I am delighted. It’s a new journey for me, which is important. I’m a firm believer in being ambitious and being yourself, and exploring to have the best career, so here I am.

“You see the portfolio of what the club is building. That helped me, as well as seeing young players making debuts as well.

“There’s an opportunity to look in the mirror and say ‘this could be you, if you go for it and work for it’ and that’s what I’m here to do.

“I want to be open to learn, to help myself become a better player and get better day-by-day.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueSilcott-Duberry ZainBournemouthChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot expects title rivals to buy in January
Pereira reveals midfielder Lemina has apologized to him after asking to leave this winter
Glasner reveals Palace are set to announce their first signing within the next 24 hours