Bournemouth announce Silcott-Duberry as their first signing in the January transfer window

Premier League side Bournemouth have completed a transfer deal this week.

The Cherries have moved to announce the signing of winger Zain Silcott-Duberry.

The 19-year-old has come through the Chelsea academy, but will now be plying his trade for Bournemouth.

Silcott-Duberry told afcb.co.uk: “I am delighted. It’s a new journey for me, which is important. I’m a firm believer in being ambitious and being yourself, and exploring to have the best career, so here I am.

“You see the portfolio of what the club is building. That helped me, as well as seeing young players making debuts as well.

“There’s an opportunity to look in the mirror and say ‘this could be you, if you go for it and work for it’ and that’s what I’m here to do.

“I want to be open to learn, to help myself become a better player and get better day-by-day.”