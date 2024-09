DONE DEAL: Botafogo sign ex-Man Utd defender Telles

Botafogo have signed former Manchester United fullback Alex Telles.

The Brazil international moves to Botafogo as a free agent after being released from his contract at Al Nassr a year early this week.

Telles has now signed a 12 month deal with Botafogo.

In addition to Manchester United, Telles has also belonged to clubs such as Porto, Inter and Sevilla.

There have been 33 goals and 81 assists in a total of 471 competitive matches at club team level.