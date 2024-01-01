DONE DEAL: Blackburn snap up Liverpool defender Beck

Liverpool left-back Owen Beck has signed for lower league side Blackburn Rovers.

The Championship outfit have secured the 22-year-old on a season long loan deal, per the BBC

Beck made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup in 2021 for the Reds, but then went out on loan.

He was at Portuguese side Famalicão a year later, while also spending time at Bolton.

Beck then moved to Dundee for the first half of last season, had a brief stint with the Reds first team, then went back to Dundee