DONE DEAL: Barnsley snap up Tottenham midfielder Craig

Barnsley have snapped up Tottenham midfielder Matthew Craig.

Craig joins the Tykes on a season-long loan.

“It’s been really good so far. I’ve looked around the ground – which is beautiful – a really good stadium," he told Barnsley's website.

"The people I have talked to already have been really welcoming, it’s been good.”

Sporting Director, Mladen Sormaz added: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Matty to Oakwell. He is a young player who will provide a different option in the midfield with his ability to regain possession and physicality.

“We are happy to have him join the squad to provide competition and thank Spurs for trusting us with a talent like Matty.”