DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid sign Chelsea midfielder Gallagher

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher moves to Atletico for a fee of £33m, signing a five-year contract in the process.

Atletico are expected to sell Joao Felix to Chelsea in a separate deal.

"To everyone at Chelsea, thank you for making my dreams come true," Gallagher wrote on Instagram.

"It's been an absolute honour every time I put on the shirt, and it was a dream come true to captain the team on many occasions.

"I loved every moment. These memories will last forever. I appreciate all the love and support from the fans."