Chelsea push to close Felix deal

Chelsea are pushing ahead with a £40 million fee plus add-ons move for Joao Felix.

The Atletico Madrid striker, who did have a loan spell at the Blues in 2022-2023, is heading back to England.

Per The Mail, Chelsea hope the offer will be sufficient to convince Atletico Madrid to sell.

The Spanish club will then be committed to purchasing Conor Gallagher from the Blues.

Initially, the deal involved young Atleti forward Samu Omorodion moving to Chelsea.

However, the Blues rejected that move when Omorodion had an issue in his medical.