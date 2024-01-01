Tribal Football
Most Read
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Ugarte AND Chilwell? Why signing Chelsea's discarded left-back makes sense for Man Utd
Sterling camp releases statement after Chelsea AXE today

Chelsea push to close Felix deal

Chelsea push to close Felix deal
Chelsea push to close Felix deal
Chelsea push to close Felix dealLaLiga
Chelsea are pushing ahead with a £40 million fee plus add-ons move for Joao Felix.

The Atletico Madrid striker, who did have a loan spell at the Blues in 2022-2023, is heading back to England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mail, Chelsea hope the offer will be sufficient to convince Atletico Madrid to sell.

The Spanish club will then be committed to purchasing Conor Gallagher from the Blues.

Initially, the deal involved young Atleti forward Samu Omorodion moving to Chelsea.

However, the Blues rejected that move when Omorodion had an issue in his medical.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoao FelixChelseaAtl. MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham quoted higher fee for Gallagher before Atletico Madrid move
Chelsea ask for Felix return in Atletico Madrid talks
Gallagher excluded from Chelsea training as he waits for transfer update