Gallagher excluded from Chelsea training as he waits for transfer update

Chelsea vice-captain Conor Gallagher is not allowed to join the main group for training.

The homegrown talent is being moved along by the Blues as he will not sign a new contract.

Gallagher, who was expecting to join Atletico Madrid, is in limbo as no team has agreed a deal to buy him.

Per Evening Standard, he is not rushing into an exit, as he wants to wait for the ideal club.

He hopes that Atletico Madrid will be able to find a solution with Chelsea to buy him.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone is said to have reiterated to Gallagher that he is in the club’s plans.

