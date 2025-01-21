DONE DEAL: Aston Villa sign Levante fullback Garcia

Aston Villa have clinched the signing of Levante wing-back Andres Garcia.

Villa announced the arrival of Garcia with a short statement this morning.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of tonight's Champions League clash with Monaco, Villa confirmed:

"Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Andrés García from Levante.

"The full-back joins Villa for an undisclosed fee.

"Energetic and with an eye for goal, he has registered three goals and three assists so far this season.

"Capable of operating at right-back or further up the flank, the 21-year-old native of Valencia came through the ranks at Levante before breaking into the first team."