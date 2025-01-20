Villa forward Barry aims to sign for Celtic on loan in search of trophies

Aston Villa forward Louie Barry wants to sign for Scottish champions Celtic this winter or next summer.

The Daily Record states that the youngster wants to move temporarily for regular game time.

Barry, who has been at Stockport on loan this term, impressed in League One.

Now that he is back at Villa, he may be in line for a second loan for the season.

Celtic are eager to bring in more firepower, even as they sit comfortably at the top of their league.

Barry would likely play a part in their bid to win the Scottish Cup and other trophies.