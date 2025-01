Arsenal winger Marquinhos has joined Cruzeiro.

The Brazilian has moved to Cruzeiro on-loan for the Brasileiro Serie A season.

Marquinhos, 21, had just returned after a season-long spell with Fluminense.

He helped Flu win the 2024 Recopa Sudamericana, defeating LDU Quito in the final.

Marquinhos' deal with Arsenal runs to 2027.