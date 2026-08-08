DONE DEAL: Arsenal sign Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes has joined Premier League champions Arsenal, the north London club announced on Saturday.

The Brazil midfielder joined the Magpies from French side Lyon in January 2022, making 195 ‌appearances in all competitions and scoring 31 goals.

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Though Newcastle were keen to hold onto the 28-year-old, he now joins Mikel Areta's side on a four-year deal for a fee believed to be £75m, as they look to defend their Premier League title as well as go one better in Europe and win the Champions League.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have a rebuild on their hands following the additional departures of stars Anthony Gordon and ⁠Sandro Tonali, ⁠as well as ‌manager Eddie Howe.

More to follow...