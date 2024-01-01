Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Arsenal land young FC Nordsjaelland keeper Nygaard

Arsenal have finalised a deal to sign talented goalkeeper Lucas Nygaard.

The Gunners have officially announced the capture of the 18-year-old from FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

He is set to join up with Arsenal’s academy players for the 2024/2025 season, with a view to playing for the Under-21s when he has more experience.

“I’m really pleased to finally be here. I have a good feeling in my stomach,” Nygaard said.

“As you all know, Arsenal is a big football club and I was really happy when my dad told me there was some interest and I was going here on a trial.

“I’m a modern goalkeeper who likes to play with my feet. I’m also good on the line, making great saves.

“I played for FC Nordsjaelland who also like the goalkeeper to play a lot, so they did a great job developing me.

“I’m looking forward to playing games again and winning a lot of games next season while developing.

“I’ve chosen Arsenal because I could see they like to play out from the back and that feels really good. The people around the club have been really great, so it wasn’t a hard decision.”

