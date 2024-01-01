Arsenal in PSV talks seeking quick Bakayoko deal

PSV winger Johan Bakayoko is set for a big money move to the Premier League.

The attacker is wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, who are eager to bring him in immediately.

Per DHnet, Arsenal have already put in an inquiry to PSV as they hope to do a quick deal.

Bakayoko has been hugely impressive, with PSV setting an asking price of €45 million.

He has a deal that expires in 2026, which means they only have two summers to secure a fee for him.

The Belgian international will be hoping that he can play regularly whenever he moves.