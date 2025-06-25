Arsenal activate Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa's £5M release clause as deal is completed

Arsenal have activated Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's £5M release clause as the clubs reach a deal.

Kepa is still the world’s most expensive goalkeeper after he joined Chelsea in 2018 for £72m from Athletic Bilbao. Now the Spaniard is making his way to North London in a deal worth well over ten times less than that, despite the shot stopper being just 30 years old. This news comes from journalist Fabrizio Romano who reports that the deal is complete.

"Kepa to Arsenal, here we go! Deal done for the Spanish goalkeeper to join #AFC as new backup for David Raya.

"Arsenal activate £5m clause from Chelsea and all documents are now sealed.

"One more addition for Arteta after Martin Zubimendi."

He will arrive ahead of the new campaign, where he will compete with compatriot David Raya for the starting spot under manager Mikel Arteta who will have the pair at his disposal both domestically and in the Champions League. Former skipper Gallas spoke to Prime Casino and revealed that he is not impressed by the move, claiming it is "strange".

"I think Kepa to Arsenal would be a strange signing. The second-choice goalkeeper should be a young player who is learning that can take over from David Raya in a few years time, I’m not sure why you’d bring in someone who is older than him with no eye to the future.

“Arsenal should be looking for someone in their early 20s who can learn and grow, playing in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. Kepa isn't that player."

Kepa will replace Neto, who spent last season on loan at Emirates Stadium from Bournemouth and did not impress enough to warrant the club extending his stay. Kepa spent last season on loan at Bournemouth from the Blues, conceding 39 goals in 29 matches but could improve his form under Arteta who clearly sees potential in him.