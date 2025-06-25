Arsenal closing deal for Chelsea keeper Kepa

Arsenal are wrapping up a deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spain international is available from Chelsea after spending last season on-loan with Bournemouth.

BBC Sport says Arsenal will trigger Kepa's £5m buyout clause to take him across London with a deal to be settled potentially this week.

Arsenal will sign Kepa to compete with David Raya for No1 status next season after deciding against a permanent deal for Neto, who spent last season on-loan from Bournemouth.

Kepa originally joined Chelsea in 2018 for £72m from Athletic Bilbao.