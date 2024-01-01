Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Ugarte "pushing" to join Man Utd
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains holding back Zirkzee
Barcelona coach Flick explains Thiago exit as replacement named
Chelsea could sign Man Utd winger who looks to move away this summer

DONE DEAL: Archer admits Martin key to Southampton choice

DONE DEAL: Archer admits Martin key to Southampton choice
DONE DEAL: Archer admits Martin key to Southampton choice
DONE DEAL: Archer admits Martin key to Southampton choiceProfimedia
Former Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer was excited joining Southampton.

Archer moves to St Mary's on a four year contract and admits manager Russell Martin was a key in his choice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“That was one of the main reasons why I'm here, his playing style, his coaching and trying to improve me as a player,” Archer said. “It's not a bad place to do that in the Premier League with Southampton.

“I just want to keep scoring goals and improve myself as a player, and I don't think there's a better place to do that than with Southampton. I feel fit and ready, raring to go and get out on the pitch.”

 

Archer is now reunited with several former teammates, including Nathan Wood and Ben Brereton-Diaz.

“I had a good chat with them when I came. I've seen them this morning, they've all got something positive to say, it's nice. Obviously I knew Ben from last year. I had a good chat with him, so it's nice to have.

“Me and Ben, we love to run and get in behind – similar playing style and we can try and do well on the pitch together. Hopefully I can bring that archer celebration out very soon!”

Mentions
Premier LeagueArcher CameronSouthamptonAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Chelsea midfielder Ugochukwu delighted joining Southampton
Everton boss Dyche admits Calvert-Lewin has a price
Chelsea hero Bertrand announces retirement