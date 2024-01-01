DONE DEAL: Anderlecht sign Southampton winger Edozie

Southampton winger Samuel Edozie has signed for Anderlecht for the season.

The 21-year-old, who has played off the bench for the club in the Premier League this season, is going to get regular game time.

Edozie is also an England youth star who has played for the Under-20s at the World Cup.

Anderlecht CEO Jesper Fredberg said: "With Samuel, we’re bringing in a bright young talent who can play on both sides on the wing.

"He possesses good technical abilities, especially in 1v1 situations. By bringing him in we’re adding more competition and variety to the squad.

"We believe we can give Samuel the opportunity to show himself here and help the team this season."