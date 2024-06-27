DONE DEAL: Al-Ittihad sign Aston Villa attacker Diaby

Tribal Football
Al-Ittihad have completed the signing of Aston Villa attacker Moussa Diaby.

Diaby has signed a five-year deal with Al-Ittihad, leaving Villa for a club record €60m fee.

He departs after just the one season, having arrived a year ago from Bayer Leverkusen.

"Villans, thank you for everything. It's time to say goodbye," Diaby said on X.

"I've always given my best to help the club and the team, and we've had some great moments that will stay in my memory. We've had a fantastic season, with moments of joy and happiness."

