DONE DEAL: AaB snap up ex-Man Utd midfielder Hansen-Aaroen

Paul Vegas
Former Manchester United midfielder Isak Hansen-Aaroen has joined Denmark's AaB.

Hansen-Aaroen moves to AaB from Werder Bremen on-loan.

AaB Director James Gow said: "The loan agreement with Isaac Hansen-Aaroen is a reinforcement of our squad, and we expect Isaac to be able to contribute increased competition from day one.

"Isaac is a creative midfielder with an offensive mindset. He is ball-safe, aggressive and dynamic as well as fit and dribbling strong and likes to challenge his direct opponent, which is why we believe he fits well with our game philosophy."

Hansen-Aaroen spent over three years with United, though never made his senior debut.

