Don Goodman exclusive: Lemina has lost passion for Wolves

Former Wolves centre-forward Don Goodman is backing manager Vitor Pereira's decision to freeze out Mario Lemina.

The midfielder has made a transfer request this month after being stripped of the club captaincy by Pereira's predecessor Gary O'Neil before Christmas.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pereira has since stated Lemina won't be considered for selection while he can still leave during the January transfer window.

Referring to the midfielder's meltdown against West Ham last month, Goodman told Tribalfootball.com: "He almost lost his mind in those moments.

"It's understandable why the club had to strip him of the captaincy. I'm not sure he'd be getting a move to a seriously big club, or possibly even a club bigger than Wolves.

"It seems like he's lost his passion for the club, which is a shame. Last season's Mario Lemina was outstanding, but he hasn't got near those levels this season.

"If we were talking about last season’s version, I'd be saying you can't afford to let him go.

"This time around, if they can get some money for a player who doesn't seem to be invested in it, then I don't think that would be a bad move for Wolves."

- Don Goodman was speaking to Tribalfootball on behalf of Casino.co.uk