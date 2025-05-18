Tribal Football
Most Read
Crystal Palace stun Manchester City in FA Cup final to capture first major trophy
Man City jump ahead in race to sign Palace dazzler Eze
Galatasaray steal march on rivals in Osimhen battle; Napoli talks at advanced stage
Marc Guehi ready to snub Chelsea return in pursuit of 'dream' Spanish move

Glasner: Winning FA Cup a life moment for Palace fans

Paul Vegas
Glasner: Winning FA Cup a life moment for Palace fans
Glasner: Winning FA Cup a life moment for Palace fansAction Plus
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says winning the FA Cup final was for the fans.

Palace stunned Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday, as Glasner added the FA Cup to his past Europa League title won with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"No one expected Frankfurt to win the Europa League and no one expected Crystal Palace to win the FA Cup," said Glasner.

"You can see what you can get when you are patient.

"As football players and managers, the biggest success is not lifting the trophy. It's giving tens of thousands of our fans a moment for their life. Giving them great times.

"Maybe they have some problems at home so just to make them happy... we did it for our fans."

 

It's for the fans

On how he feels, Glasner added: "For me, the strange thing is I feel empty.

"I will start to realise it tomorrow or Monday. The crazy thing is on Monday we have to think about the Wolves game on Tuesday.

"We said before the game that we wanted to write our own history and we have written a big chapter in our history, and next year we will do that again when we play in Europe.

"We have great characters, such a togetherness, a work ethic and a strong environment and atmosphere, and this is fundamental for achieving impossible things."

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueGlasner OliverCrystal PalaceEintracht FrankfurtManchester CityWolves
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola: Haaland wasn't feeling it
Guardiola defends Man City "gameplan" after FA Cup final defeat
Rooney: Haaland's Man City penalty decision shows why he's not in Ronaldo class