Glasner: Winning FA Cup a life moment for Palace fans

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says winning the FA Cup final was for the fans.

Palace stunned Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday, as Glasner added the FA Cup to his past Europa League title won with Eintracht Frankfurt.

"No one expected Frankfurt to win the Europa League and no one expected Crystal Palace to win the FA Cup," said Glasner.

"You can see what you can get when you are patient.

"As football players and managers, the biggest success is not lifting the trophy. It's giving tens of thousands of our fans a moment for their life. Giving them great times.

"Maybe they have some problems at home so just to make them happy... we did it for our fans."

It's for the fans

On how he feels, Glasner added: "For me, the strange thing is I feel empty.

"I will start to realise it tomorrow or Monday. The crazy thing is on Monday we have to think about the Wolves game on Tuesday.

"We said before the game that we wanted to write our own history and we have written a big chapter in our history, and next year we will do that again when we play in Europe.

"We have great characters, such a togetherness, a work ethic and a strong environment and atmosphere, and this is fundamental for achieving impossible things."