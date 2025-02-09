Digne: Villa serious about FA Cup; we can do better this season

Aston Villa fullback Lucas Digne is eager to have a long FA Cup run this season.

Villa meet Tottenham later today in the fourth round.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s really important,” said Digne.

“It’s the most historic cup in England and I want to win that. I want to go as far as we can because we have a quality team.

“Against Tottenham we haven’t won in a long time. Every time it’s a tough game and we want to do our best in front of Villa Park.”

On the season overall, Digne also stated: “We can do better; we’ve had some draws. We haven’t lost since Arsenal in the Premier League and Crystal Palace in the cup, but we can do a little bit better.

“We feel strong at home and we have to show that and correct the small details.”

“I’m really happy. I’m doing well, but like the team, everyone can do better,” Digne added.

“Everyone wants to do better, myself, too, and we can improve from now until the end of the season.

“To reach European competition is the main goal and I’m focussed on that.”