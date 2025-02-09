Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained
Atletico Madrid media team take pre-derby dig at Real Madrid

Digne: Villa serious about FA Cup; we can do better this season

Paul Vegas
Digne: Villa serious about FA Cup; we can do better this season
Digne: Villa serious about FA Cup; we can do better this seasonAction Plus
Aston Villa fullback Lucas Digne is eager to have a long FA Cup run this season.

Villa meet Tottenham later today in the fourth round.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It’s really important,” said Digne.

“It’s the most historic cup in England and I want to win that. I want to go as far as we can because we have a quality team.

“Against Tottenham we haven’t won in a long time. Every time it’s a tough game and we want to do our best in front of Villa Park.”

On the season overall, Digne also stated: “We can do better; we’ve had some draws. We haven’t lost since Arsenal in the Premier League and Crystal Palace in the cup, but we can do a little bit better.

“We feel strong at home and we have to show that and correct the small details.”

“I’m really happy. I’m doing well, but like the team, everyone can do better,” Digne added.

“Everyone wants to do better, myself, too, and we can improve from now until the end of the season.

“To reach European competition is the main goal and I’m focussed on that.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueDigne LucasAston VillaTottenham
Related Articles
Tottenham chairman Levy makes Ange call ahead of Villa Cup clash
The top 3 players to watch in the FA Cup this weekend
Postecoglou focused on Villa game despite heavy Liverpool defeat