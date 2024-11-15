Dicker leaving Brighton for Charlotte FC

Brighton’s promotion-winner-turned-coach Gary Dicker is leaving the club in the coming weeks.

The academy coach has been a part of the club’s setup for the past three years, after he called it quits as a player.

Dicker, who even played for the Under-23s as an over-age player, is now heading to the United States. He will be joining the staff at Charlotte FC.

Dicker told brightonandhovealbion.com: “I’ve had a brilliant three years since I’ve come back to the club.

“I’ve had amazing support from the academy and the club as I’ve transitioned from a player to a coach.

“I want to say a big thank you to Tony Bloom and Paul Barber for bringing me back to the club, and also to David Weir and Ian Buckman for all their support.

“I have had the opportunity to work with some great people, in particular Shannon Ruth and before that Andrew Crofts.

“This chance to go to America though is a really exciting one for me and my family, but it wouldn’t have come about without the Albion and the coaching education that they’ve given me.”