Dibling says Martin is like his "second Dad" at Southampton after breakthrough season

Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling credited manager Russell Martin for his rise this season.

The 18-year-old has started the last five Premier League contests for the Saints this term.

Dibling was given his senior debut by Martin in the Carabao Cup defeat at Gillingham in August 2023, when he was only 17.

Dibling stated to reporters this week: "He did say to me a few times that I would break through next season properly.

"He makes sure you're comfortable and that you know you're in his plans for the future. He has been amazing, he's like my second Dad.

"He cares a lot and shows me that he does. There's a clip he's telling me off in but he says what you need to hear.

"He does it in a loving way and he is getting the best out of me so I really appreciate it. I had only played five minutes in the league last year.

"I was thinking should I go on loan or can I show I am ready for the Premier League? The best outcome happened."