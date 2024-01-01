Tribal Football
Southampton winger Dibling still floating after full Prem debut
Southampton winger Tyler Dibling admits he's still pinching himself over his Premier League breakthrough this season.

Dibling recalled his full debut against Manchester United.

"Because I only played limited minutes for the club last year, I didn't think I was going to go on and start a lot of games for the club," he told the club's website.

"I was very nervous before it. It was against Manchester United as well. I felt like I was in The Journey on FIFA.

"It was weird. I had Rashford next to me. I've used him on FIFA for about five years. It was a bit surreal.

"After that game, you just get used to it to be fair. I was so nervous before - I don't usually get that nervous - but once you step on the pitch and I made that first pass, I settled.

"I took on Dalot and won a penalty, unfortunately, Cam (Archer) missed it but it's still a good moment. Sam Amo-Ameyaw said to me 'If you do well, you could stay in the team.'

"This is why I'm in the team, to take people on. I can't shy away and pass backwards. I need to be positive and sometimes it works." 

On the leadership of Adam Lallana, Dibling added:  "He's been in the position I'm in now and went on to play for Liverpool and England. He speaks to us (Dibling and Amo-Ameyaw) every day.

"If we are doing something wrong, he will put us in line. He is the perfect role model because he's lived what I want to live.

"He's really demanding. I think he will make a good manager one day. My dad and brothers had me on FPL. I think I got 11 points, they thanked me for that." 

