Luis Diaz begins talks with Bayer Munich as he hands in transfer request

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is close to leaving the side as his move to Bayern Munich draws closer.

Following their Club World Cup exit to Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has been quick to switch his attention to the transfer market as he targets Liverpool winger Diaz. The Colombian international has attracted interest from across Europe, most notably from Barcelona and Bayern who are close to agreeing a deal.

Now, transfer guru Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Diaz has spoken to Eberl which suggests that the 28-year-old will be switching to the Bavarian side in the coming weeks.

“Understand Luis #Diaz has once again made it clear that he is open to leaving Liverpool if a really exciting offer arrives. #LFC have been informed. However, they have blocked everything so far (FC Bayern, Barcelona, etc.)

“Max Eberl has held new talks with Diaz’s management in recent days. As reported, Bayern remain keen on Diaz. There are still no agreements or offers. It is complicated, but Bayern are trying.”

Barcelona also have a long-term interest in signing Diaz after missing out on Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams but it seems like Bayern are leading the race as talks continue. It is likely that he will leave the Reds this summer whether it be to Bayern or Barcelona, what is certain is that Liverpool will need to replace him especially after tragically losing Diogo Jota too.