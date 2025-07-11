Tribal Football
Most Read
Branthwaite's incredible release clause revealed after Man Utd bid was rejected
Man Utd complete the signing of Southampton teenager after over a year of scouting
Why Chelsea's decision to allow Noni Madueke to join Arsenal seems strange
Ange Postecoglou offered rapid Premier League return after Tottenham sack

Bayern Munich make opening offer for Liverpool winger Diaz

Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich make opening offer for Liverpool winger Diaz
Bayern Munich make opening offer for Liverpool winger DiazAction Plus
Bayern Munich have made an opening offer for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

After being rejected by Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz, Bayern are now turning to Anfield for an alternative in Colombia international Diaz.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BILD says Bayern have offered £44m for Diaz, though Liverpool rate him closer to £65-68m.

Barcelona are also interested in Diaz, who like Bayern was also rejected by Nico Williams after the Spain winger signed a new deal with Athletic Bilbao last week.

Diaz's deal with Liverpool runs to 2027.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiaz LuisBayern MunichLiverpoolBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Luis Diaz begins talks with Bayer Munich as he hands in transfer request
Liverpool winger Diaz "agrees" to join Bayern Munich despite Barcelona interest
Barcelona target Diaz casts doubt over Liverpool future