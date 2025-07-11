Bayern Munich make opening offer for Liverpool winger Diaz

Bayern Munich have made an opening offer for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

After being rejected by Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz, Bayern are now turning to Anfield for an alternative in Colombia international Diaz.

BILD says Bayern have offered £44m for Diaz, though Liverpool rate him closer to £65-68m.

Barcelona are also interested in Diaz, who like Bayern was also rejected by Nico Williams after the Spain winger signed a new deal with Athletic Bilbao last week.

Diaz's deal with Liverpool runs to 2027.