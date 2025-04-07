Dias urges Man City fans to enjoy final games of De Bruyne

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has urged fans to the make the most of Kevin de Bruyne's final games with the club.

De Bruyne, having announced his end of season departure, played his final derby on Sunday in City's 0-0 draw at Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dias said afterwards: “It’s not the best news to receive as you can imagine. More than the player he is, he’s a friend and he’s a very special person to all of us, the club and the fans.

“Personally, to all of us, right now it’s a time to savour every single second that we can have with him. What he’s done is special, there are so many adjectives to classify it. I’ll remain it as special.

“Enjoy every moment, we are still in three competitions. Try and make it as best as we can, because he deserves it. Personally as a member of this team I want it for him more than for anything else. And he deserves it. So savour every moment.”

On the derby, the defender also said: “It was a very difficult game, it always is, they were dangerous.

“I feel like to leave today with a point is to add to our run to stay in the top four, there was a lot of fight from all of us.

“It’s not easy when they are so low and so many numbers, it’s difficult. I felt in the first half we had moments we arrived to the moment of last pass and if the last pass gets in we could have been more dangerous. Second half was different.

“Even though it was not our best performance, the way we fought and everyone was connected."