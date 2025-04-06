Ruben Amorim fires back at Man United legend Gary Neville after criticism

Man United manager Ruben Amorim has fired back at Gary Neville after the former defender's comments after their 0-0 draw with Man City.

Neville, 50, was extremely critical of Man City and Man United after their 0-0 draw in the last Manchester derby of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think the congratulations and love in that I’m watching tells you that both teams feel happy with the 0-0," he said once the final whistle blew.

"I think the best Manchester City teams, and the best Manchester United teams, would be very disappointed at the end of that game with the way in which they’ve approached it."

"It looks like a Sunday afternoon and they’re going to go for a roast dinner together now. They’re micro-managed to within an inch of their lives."

Amorim was asked about Neville’s comments in his post-match press conference, and didn’t hold back in his response.

"I understand. I understand that Gary Neville is critical of everything!" he said.

United remain in 13th with just 38 points from their 31 Premier League games and are on course for their worst ever league finish.