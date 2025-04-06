Gary Neville fumes at 'robotic and micromanaged' players after Manchester derby draw

Man United legend turned pundit Gary Neville was left furious with what he saw in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Old Trafford played host to the final Manchester derby of the season as Man United and Man City shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Neither side was able to break the other down in what has largely been regarded as one of the worst games of the season so far.

Speaking after the game, Neville, 50, believes Pep Guardiola and Ruben Amorim are to blame for the lack of entertainment.

Ranting on Sky Sports after the match, Neville said: "I don’t think there was one player who walked off the pitch disappointed about drawing the game 0-0, from either side.

"I think they all sort of walked off thinking: ‘We’re okay here we got away without making a mistake’. It was really disappointing, I apologise for my co-commentary, I think I let it get to me, I was boring on there as well. That was drab.

"I get what he (Amorim) is saying about it being that point in the season, with City and United being in a difficult moment.

"But this robotic nature of not leaving our positions, being micro-managed within an inch of our lives, not having any freedom to take a risk to go and try and win a football match is becoming an illness in the game, it’s becoming a disease in the game."