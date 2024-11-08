Diallo set to be offered new 5 year contract at Man Utd

Tribal Football
Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo will be offered a new five-year contract this season.

The Ivory Coast international is finally showing the promise that saw United pay a big sum for him back in January 2021.

Amad scored both goals in a 2-0 win over PAOK in the Europa League group stages on Thursday.

Post-game, Amad said: “I'm happy to be here. I'm happy to play for this club, and yeah, I want to stay here for a long, long, long time to make history with this club.”

Given he is only on £29,000-a-week, Amad will be hoping for a big pay rise from his new deal.

The Sun states that if he does sign a new contract, he would earn up to £90,000-a-week.

