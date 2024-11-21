Devenny admits he wants "more and more" after Palace and Northen Ireland debuts

Crystal Palace starlet Justin Devenny has spoken on how he wants to keep pushing forward after making his club and international debut .

Devenny made his Eagles debut against Fulham and was later announced in Northern Ireland's senior squad for the November international break which he says he and his family are extremely proud of.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I was buzzing when I received the call," he said. "I was already on a high from the weekend, making my debut.

"But as soon as I saw the call I was delighted. I've told my Mum and my family were all happy for me."

Managers Michael O'Neill and Oliver Glasner have shown a lot of faith in the young star who says this is just the start for him.

"It's obviously a very proud moment for myself," he said. "It's been a crazy week in general but it's something that I don't want to stop here.

"I want to keep getting more and more, whether that's club or country. I feel like there are opportunities there for me, so I just need to take advantage of them.

"The fans were great from the start to the very end. We dominated the game and the result maybe didn't do it justice, but it was a very proud (moment) and the noise just makes you feel comfortable."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play