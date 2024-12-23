Devaney proud of Man Utd FAYC captaincy

Jacob Devaney admits he's proud to be Manchester United's FA Youth Cup captain.

Devaney spoke after their 5-0 opening win against Coventry City.

He told MUTV: “Last year, we obviously didn’t do as well as what we’d hoped, and I think everyone in the changing room is really confident that we can go on and do well this year.

“We couldn’t have really got off to a better start. Before the game, we wanted to go into it 100 per cent and start on the front foot, which we did, we got a goal early on, and we just carried on from there. We might have been a bit nervous before the game, but getting that early goal really helped us and we went on to put in a good performance.

“I’d been captain in the younger age groups but it’s something I’d like to take in my stride, obviously it’s a privilege to captain an U18s side at Manchester United. It does feel good, walking out in front of the fans in an evening game in the Youth Cup. You can’t get much better than that in U18s football.”