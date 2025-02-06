Dennis pens new Bournemouth contract

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bournemouth goalkeeper Will Dennis has signed a new contract.

Dennis, 24, has penned a new deal to 2028.

The goalkeeper has been with Bournemouth for the past nine seasons.

Bournemouth technical director Simon Francis said: “It’s been encouraging to see Will’s progress over the years, and we’ve been really impressed by his attitude and his development. 

“He is proving his quality to be a Premier League goalkeeper in the day-to-day working environment, so we’re delighted to agree on a new long-term contract and we look forward to working with him for years to come.”

