Denmark U21 coach Hojer: What Man Utd have told me about Obi in training...

Denmark U21 coach Steffen Hojer says his selection of Chido Obi has the full backing of Manchester United.

The 17 year-old has been called into the U21 squad for the first time.

Hojer told Bold: "I've talked to a United assistant coach who says Chido doesn't hold back when training over there.

"I look forward to seeing him, and then I also look forward to giving him the peace he needs now, just to come in and see what this is."

Asked about feedback from United, he continued: "It's really just mostly on the training part, as I can keep up with it and so on. But they have been happy with what they have seen for the training.

"He has some unique qualities. He has a wild physique and is a strong finisher, so they have seen that too. That's why they give him those minutes.

"Of course, there is also a reason why he also gets the minutes in United because it is not their best year.

"But conversely, it also shows that they still dare to put a 17-year-old Dane on the United team in the situation they are now in. After all, they have done this sometimes now."