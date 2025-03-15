Denmark U21 coach Hojer: What Man Utd have told me about Obi in training...
The 17 year-old has been called into the U21 squad for the first time.
Hojer told Bold: "I've talked to a United assistant coach who says Chido doesn't hold back when training over there.
"I look forward to seeing him, and then I also look forward to giving him the peace he needs now, just to come in and see what this is."
Asked about feedback from United, he continued: "It's really just mostly on the training part, as I can keep up with it and so on. But they have been happy with what they have seen for the training.
"He has some unique qualities. He has a wild physique and is a strong finisher, so they have seen that too. That's why they give him those minutes.
"Of course, there is also a reason why he also gets the minutes in United because it is not their best year.
"But conversely, it also shows that they still dare to put a 17-year-old Dane on the United team in the situation they are now in. After all, they have done this sometimes now."