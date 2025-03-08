Tribal Football
Amorim delivers positive update on Man Utd winger Amad; pushed if Obi will face Arsenal

Paul Vegas
Amorim delivers positive update on Man Utd winger Amad; pushed if Obi will face Arsenal
Chido Obi
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is convinced Amad Diallo will play again this season.

The winger was expected to be out for the season after undergoing ankle surgery last month.

However, speaking ahead of Sunday's clash with Arsenal, Amorim says Amad could yet play this season.

"Amad we will see in the last month," said Amorim. "

I don’t want to say anything, but I have the hope to have Amad before the end of the season. Let’s talk about Sunday and we’ll see."

There is every chance Chido Obi will face his former club at Old Trafford.

Asked if the former Gooner could play his former teammates, Amorim added: "Everybody can start.

"If they are training tomorrow, if they play today, they can be ready – and Chido is on the list so he can play.

"When you are in this kind of club you cannot think like that (about rotation) with a small squad in this moment. We are trying to see all the players who are fresh and who are not in danger of getting an injury. Even with that, we have to risk a little bit but we have to be competitive on Sunday."

 

