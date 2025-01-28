Denmark U19 coach Olsen urges Dorgu to resist Man Utd

Patrick Dorgu's former Denmark under-19s coach, Jens Olsen, has advised him against joining Manchester United.

The Red Devils are keen on signing the versatile Lecce player in the coming days.

Olsen believes that Dorgu might benefit from choosing a club with more stability and structure at this stage of his career.

“If I have to be a little cheeky, I hope he chooses something other than Manchester United right now,” Olsen told Tipsbladet.

“I don't know if it's a bad fit, but they're just in a period where... I don't know if you can afford to say no to United, but maybe somewhere where there's a little more structure and where things fit in with his pace.

“Sometimes things have to go in the right order, if you can say it like that.”