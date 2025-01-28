Tribal Football
Most Read
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move
Brighton willing to release Ferguson on-loan
Man City boss Guardiola: I was unfair to Khusanov

Denmark U19 coach Olsen urges Dorgu to resist Man Utd

Ansser Sadiq
Denmark U19 coach Olsen urges Dorgu to resist Man Utd
Denmark U19 coach Olsen urges Dorgu to resist Man UtdTribalfootball
Patrick Dorgu's former Denmark under-19s coach, Jens Olsen, has advised him against joining Manchester United. 

The Red Devils are keen on signing the versatile Lecce player in the coming days. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Olsen believes that Dorgu might benefit from choosing a club with more stability and structure at this stage of his career.

“If I have to be a little cheeky, I hope he chooses something other than Manchester United right now,” Olsen told Tipsbladet.

“I don't know if it's a bad fit, but they're just in a period where... I don't know if you can afford to say no to United, but maybe somewhere where there's a little more structure and where things fit in with his pace.

“Sometimes things have to go in the right order, if you can say it like that.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueDorgu PatrickDenmarkManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd legend Ferdinand: There's no way back for Rashford
Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunion
Denmark coach Riemer: Man Utd an exciting option for Dorgu