Denmark coach Riemer: Lindstrom getting back to best at Everton

Denmark coach Brian Riemer is pleased with what he's seeing this season from Jesper Lindstrom at Everton.

Riemer feels the winger is returning to his best form, having seen him in action for Everton's win at Brighton on the weekend.

He told Viaplay: "Jesper is an exciting player. He has speed, dynamism and unpredictability in his game. This is one of the things that I look for and would like to think that we helped the national team move towards.

"I would say that a Jesper Lindstrøm, whom we remember him when he was at his best level, is entirely a player who will be inside the picture for the Danish national team. 

"And I think when I saw him play against Tottenham earlier in January, you saw that some of the old Jesper was left. He has some speed and can create action."

