New coach Adam discusses importance of set pieces at Everton this season

Adam speaks about the importance of set pieces at Everton this season

Everton's new set-piece coach, Charlie Adam, emphasized the importance of dead-ball situations in winning or losing games.

Ex-footballer believes that corners and free-kicks provide opportunities to exploit opponents and are crucial in modern football.

Adam, who recently joined David Moyes' backroom staff, shared these insights in an interview before his appointment at Finch Farm.

On title challengers Arsenal’s set-piece prowess this term, Adam said: “I'm all for it. It's part of the coaching.

“It's like a manual really about set-plays. You can win a game, you can lose a game from a set-play.

“So, the energy and the time and the effort that they put in, obviously there's a lot of set-play coaches now in the Premier League.

“But if you look at Arsenal being so successful, and I look at Aston Villa similar, Brentford similar, there'll be a lot of work going into it. A lot of detail goes into it. And they're getting the rewards for it.”